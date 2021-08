KUALA LUMPUR: A number of vehicles carrying political party leaders was seen entering the Istana Negara grounds this afternoon.

Bernama noticed the car with PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man inside, entering Gate Two of the palace at 1.34 pm.

This was followed by the arrival of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu entered the palace grounds through Gate Two at 1.57 pm, followed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim two minutes later.

Earlier, over 50 local and international media practitioners gathered at Gate Two to cover the latest political developments in the country.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and that of his whole cabinet.

The King also consented to Muhyiddin acting as a caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is appointed. -Bernama