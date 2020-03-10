Political party supporters told not to resort to provocative actions

IPOH: Supporters of political parties are advised to control their emotions and not to resort to provocative actions following the formation of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the police are prepared for any eventuality although they believe the people will act rationally and within the law.

“I believe that the people are getting wiser in dealing with political issues by letting the democratic system run smoothly,” he told reporters after a ceremony to confer ranks on 321 junior officers at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that Perak PN, comprising Barisan Nasional, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, had the support of 35 state assemblymen, including three independents, to form the new state government. — Bernama