PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) has dismissed the National Recovery Plan as a political ploy to prevent immediate reconvening of Parliament.

It is obvious that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s exit plan is designed to prevent the immediate reconvening of Parliament, especially following the King’s previous royal opinion that the Emergency does not prevent Parliament from meeting, Lim said today.

“Mahiaddin (Muhyiddin) mentioned three criteria must be met to move from one phase to another, namely the number of daily Covid-19 cases, nationwide ICU capacity and the number of people who have been vaccinated (with two doses),” he said in a statement.

“Critically Mahiaddin said that Parliament can only reopen under Phase 3, in September or October. Based on these three criteria, Parliament can reopen immediately and need not wait till October.

“There are currently no new daily Covid-19 cases amongst MPs, not a single MP is receiving treatment under ICU and all MPs have been vaccinated. So, what is stopping Parliament from reconvening immediately?”

The Bagan MP said Muhyiddin cannot risk a Parliamentary meeting that will only expose the loss of his parliamentary majority, whether in the form of defeat of government motions or bills.

“This is not a National Recovery Plan for Covid-19 but a National Political Ploy to prevent an immediate reconvening of Parliament,” he added.