Political programmes in schools “dangerous”: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: Two analysts had weighed in on the impact of political education programmes held in schools and universities by political parties, dubbing it as dangerous, given the current political climate being “toxic enough”.

According to a report by FMT, the experts estimated that if said programmes were allowed in educational institutions, it may result in a volatile atmosphere since it would inevitably involve the head and educators of these institutions, known to be politically active.

Earlier this week, Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh said that the youth wing was contemplating to organise a programme to increase political awareness in students ranging from secondary schools to universities.

Akmal claimed that these kinds of programmes were vital to prepare those who would be qualified to vote in the next round of the general elections.

Awang Azman Pawi from Universiti Malaya said that teachers may be used as a tool by political parties to influence their students into supporting them.

“Such programmes require mature politicians and teachers who will stay away from indoctrinating the students,” Awang said.

Awang added that educating school students on democratic principles and political integrity is a better way compared to allowing politicians to run such programmes in schools.

Meanwhile, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara had expressed similar sentiments saying that political parties could easily misuse their power in swaying politically-inclined teachers.

“Politics is something that you cannot teach at such an age. Maturity in politics can only be achieved after going through college life and being in a working environment and real-life situation,” Azmi clarified.

Azmi added that the suggestion by the Umno Youth wing to organise political education programmes were based on a “misplaced judgement”.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) said that it was students being exposed to politics in this manner is inappropriate.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon stated that form six students were being educated on democracy, elections and how important it is to choose the right leaders for the nation. He added that the subject itself was about the elections instead of politics.

“They are also exposed to democratic practices by way of election of student leaders. It is not healthy to bring in politicians directly into schools to have such programmes.”

Muda President Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said on Thursday that political parties should not get involved in organising political education programmes for secondary school and university students, eventhough he agreed with the idea of raising political awareness in the nation’s youth.

Syed Saddiq stated that if political education was viewed through a political lens, then “we are doomed”.