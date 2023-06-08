Political stability crucial for STI development: Chang

GEORGE TOWN: To enable the federal government to continue to develop science, technology and innovation (STI) initiatives in each state, there must be political stability in the country, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Chang Lih Kang.

He said there is a lot of room for cooperation between the central government and the Penang state government, especially in terms of science, technology and innovation (STI) development.

“I am confident that a unity government can be formed in Penang and also in several other states after the state elections. Here, in particular, there are various areas where the federal and state governments can work together.

“This is because, in Penang STI development is very advanced, so I hope the working relationship can be strengthened further,“ he told reporters after a walkabout session with Kebun Bunga candidate Lee Boon Heng (PH-PKR) here today.

He added that the ministry has also established cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Ministry to find ways to attract young people’s interest in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He said the three ministries have established a committee for this purpose, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call.

“We are now at the working committee level, however, what is more important is political stability so that the initiative can be carried out well to achieve its goals,“ he said. - Bernama