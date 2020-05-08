Political storm brewing in Kedah?

ALOR STAR: Speculation is rife that Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) may find himself out of a job soon.

Apparently the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) faction led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidddin Yassin is going all out to woo the remaining five PPBM elected representatives in the state to jump ship.

Equally unsettling for Mukhriz is the notion that two state PKR backbenchers are said to be allied to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who had defected from the party and joined PPBM, triggering the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government last February.

Presently, PAS has 15 state seats in the 36-member state legislature while Umno has two with Pakatan Harapan consisting of PKR (seven), Parti Amanah Nasional (four) and DAP (two).

Mukhriz is leading the state by a mere simple majority of two seats, which he would lose if two PKR representatives defect to the present ruling federal coalition of Perikatan Nasional, which is headed by Muhyiddin.

The pressure on Mukhriz was further compounded when Opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of PAS said the Islamist party was ready to wrest back the state from the clutches of PPBM because the latter was split.

“The party is embroiled in turmoil and it is unhealthy to have it. It is a distraction to whoever is supposed to lead Kedah.”

Sanusi, who is Jeneri assemblyman and tipped to be the leading contender for the mentri besar post in an event of Mukhriz stepping aside, said he is ready if PAS wants him to assume the role.

Mukhriz, who is the youngest son of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is facing the fight of his political career as he is also slated to challenge Muhyiddin for the party’s presidency later this year.

Kedah PKR chairman Datuk Johari Abdul said such speculations have emerged because PPBM is facing a heated party election where the future of the country hinges on who can win the coveted president post.

He feels that PKR elected representatives should remain loyal to the party despite several of them having left together with Azmin.

Johari also expressed optimism that common sense would prevail as the priority of every leader now was on removing the threat of Covid-19 so the economy can be revived and jobs regenerated.

Meanwhile, a PPBM leader here said even if there is a tie of 18 versus 18 in Kedah, State Speaker Ahmad Kassim remained aligned to PH and Mukhriz,

After the PH federal government collapsed, Mukhriz managed to broker a deal with the Pakatan components here, who have agreed to continue supporting him even though PPBM has split.