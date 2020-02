KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said he will carry out his duties to seek the best solution in addressing the current political turmoil.

“First of all, let me do my duties ... I hope we will find the best solution for the country.

“We are very concerned. Be patient,” the King said before personally handing over fast-food meals to members of the media who had waited at Gate 2 of Istana Negara, here today.

Media practitioners have been camping there for the past two days to report on any latest development over the current political turmoil.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made a shocking decision when he tendered his resignation letter as prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

Al-Sultan Abdullah later consented Dr Mahathir’s appointment as interim prime minister, after accepting his letter of resignation earlier in the day.

The King, on the advice of the Prime Minister, also consented to the revocation of the appointment of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries, effective yesterday. - Bernama