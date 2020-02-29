Political turmoil: Police tracking down individuals uploading sensitive remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down several individuals who allegedly uploaded and shared sensitive posting on social media in connection with the country’s current political situation.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the Classified Criminal Investigations Department (USJT) had conducted probes on a Facebook user by the name of “Sharifah Sofia Syed Rashid III” who allegedly made the posting which was shared by other Facebook accounts under the name ”Zali Zakri”, “Kunak Sabah Balacan” and ”Malek Hj Lahab”.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing fear or alarm to the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities.

“Further investigations are underway to track down the suspects,” he said in a statement here today.

Huzir reminded the public against making or publishing statements that could cause public fear and affect public order.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that police had open an investigation paper in connection with the spread of a piece of fake news over what had transpired at Istana Negara yesterday. — Bernama