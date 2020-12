PETALING JAYA: Malaysians may continue to see “Pumbaa” and “Bagheera” in human spaces unless there’s political will to help them survive in their natural habitats.

Pumbaa and Bagheera are popular fictional characters of a wild boar and a panther respectively. In the last few days, a wild boar and a panther had been sighted out of their habitat.

The wild boar is a protected species, but not enough is being done to ensure they do not go extinct, said environmentalist Amlir Ayat.

It is listed as endangered and accorded protection under the National Parks and Wildlife Act, but it can be hunted with a permit.

“Although some effort has been made to ensure their survival, political will is essential to keep them safe,” Amlir told theSun yesterday.

The case of a wild boar straying into the Alamanda shopping complex in Putrajaya last Sunday caused chaos among shoppers.

Amlir believes the animal had strayed from its habitat due to forest fragmentation, meaning the forest, that is an animal’s natural terrain, has been broken into smaller parcels.

This is due to the areas being segmented by roads, agriculture and utility corridors.

Animal protection laws also extend to panthers, one of which recently had villagers appealing to the Negri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks for help after the big cat was believed to have been attacking their livestock since October.

Amlir proposed the authorities study the best strategy to ensure human-animal contact is minimised.

“One example can be a natural crossing such as in Belum Rainforest in Perak,” he said, adding a thorough mapping of the area needs to be done for the animals to cross safely.

Society of Environmental Activists Hafizudin Nasarudin said encroachment by humans into wildlife vegetation could be another factor for the animals to venture out of their habitat.

“The Wildlife Department could slowly have the wild boar removed to a larger and safer area, which is usually done when there is a report of sightings.”

He agreed that it could be due to smaller patches of greenery that have affected the animal’s needs for food and shelter.

Both animals are listed as vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened species, an inventory that uses a set of criteria to evaluate the extinction risk of thousands of species.