Political will vital to address climate emergency

PETALING JAYA: The government needs to recognise that climate emergency is a serious matter and be part of the global effort to address the issue, said experts on the subject.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia climatologist Prof Dr Fredolin Tangang said mitigation efforts are important.

“The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued this year said changes in the climate system are widespread, making extreme events, such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall and droughts more frequent and severe.

“The number of floods in the country have been increasing in the last few decades,” he told theSun.

Fredolin said factors that may exacerbate such events like clogged drainage systems notwithstanding, the primary cause is still rainfall intensity and frequency.

He added that the government, however, needs to focus on adopting measures to overcome flooding in the infrastructure planning stages as global warming would only intensify.

He said a climate emergency is fast approaching and the window for climate change mitigation is rapidly closing since the global warming limit is capped at 1.5°C.

“The IPCC report said the global annual emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) was 59 global annual carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (GtCO2e). This has to be reduced to around 20 to 30 GtCO2e by 2030, and a zero-net GHG emission should be attained by 2050 if the world is to achieve the 1.5°C warming limit by 2100.

“The target is possible, given that the world can focus on transforming to a renewable energy system as costs have come down significantly. The only issue is the lack of political will.”

Klima Action Malaysia (Kamy) is pushing the government to go beyond mitigation-adaptation policies, which need to be done before another climate disaster strikes.

Kamy co-founder Aroe Ajoeni said raising awareness and making policy changes should be done simultaneously to address inequality and flaws in the country’s economic system.

“We must have resilience and overall good governance,” Aroe said, adding that Kamy had been part of roundtable talks and capacity building with civil societies and the government. We must bring the voices of communities, which are at the frontlines of the climate crisis in Malaysia, and include them in the decision-making process.”

She said they include indigenous people, women, farmers, fishermen, workers and youth.

“We have a set of demands. We primarily want a declaration on climate emergency, to accelerate concrete climate action. The declaration must be spearheaded by the public as well as prioritise people and earth before profit.”

Aroe said the solution calls for serious political will on climate change policies. “We must reform land use management and formulate climate-proof town planning laws and by-laws through federal, state and local councils by putting people, local communities and the environment first.”

She added that the government must facilitate community recovery after disasters.

“Until today, vulnerable and marginalised groups which experienced health impacts, stress and trauma are struggling to rebuild their lives as many of them still have not received the monetary aid that was promised by the government.”