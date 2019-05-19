Politician detained over threats against district police chief

KUANTAN: Pahang police have confirmed detaining a division leader of a political party to assist investigations into a case of alleged threats against Jerantut District Police Chief, Supt Mazlan Hassan.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the suspect, in his 50s, was detained at 3pm today at the Jerantut District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“The suspect is believed to have sent threats to the district police chief through WhatsApp on Thursday.

“However, the suspect was released on police bail after his statement was recorded and police also seized his cell phone,“ he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zakaria said the suspect was believed to have done so because he was upset with the police after police seized cigarettes and non-taxable liquor from a man, who also held a position in the party.

He also confirmed that Mazlan had lodged a police report after receiving the threat. — Bernama