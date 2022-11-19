Politicians, netizens lash out at EC’s ‘failure’ in managing polls

PETALING JAYA: Electors and incumbent lawmakers have expressed frustration with the long wait to vote, sometimes for up to several hours.

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Sungai Buloh seat, Datuk R. Ramanan, claims voters here in Streams 4 and 5 were subject to long verification processes, which saw them waiting up to five hours before casting their votes.

“People are tired. No drinks, food, or chairs to sit on. What is the EC trying to do?” a visibly livid Ramanan reportedly told reporters at SMK Seksyen 8, in Kota Damansara here, this afternoon.

PH’s Kulai candidate Teo Nie Ching said voters there had complained about being asked to write their names and phone numbers before entering the classroom to cast their votes.

“This is against the EC regulations. Voters do not have to give their names and contact numbers,“ she said.

In Pantai Dalam, Teo’s PH colleague Fahmi Fadzil has lashed out at the EC for their alleged ‘incompetency’ in organising the national polls.

“Police are coming to me asking if I have chairs. I can’t solve this problem. It’s the Election Commission. “Where is the EC?

Meanwhile, social media users have expressed anger toward the EC for closing a polling centre in Kuala Pilah at 2pm instead of 6pm.