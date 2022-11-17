‘Politicians rely heavily on media for campaigning’

PETALING JAYA: The campaign period has seen politicians using the media as a gateway to interface with voters.

Videos of political ceramah, with passionate speeches delivered to cheers and chants, are being posted on almost every social media platform.

Former Media Prima chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaafar (pic) said politicians need the media more than ever to disseminate their narratives, be it on traditional media like television, newspaper and radio, or on social media platforms.

“The media of choice depends on the politicians and their target audience. Older generations believe that traditional media plays a more important role than social media.

“But the dynamics are changing, where younger politicians depend more on social media because they understand the impact that it provides to their political campaigns,” he told theSun yesterday.

Johan believes there are always two sides to the same coin and visuals play an important role.

“Although they (older generation politicians) are not as tech-savvy as the younger politicians, they are using their cyber troopers as their ‘mercenaries’ to help promote themselves and their agenda.”

He said one’s presence on social media platforms is critical because people get the message instantly and effectively.

He added that years ago, one did not have the luxury of scrutinising politicians because they could be quite inscrutable, mysterious, living in their own worlds and thus difficult to get up close and personal.

“Thus, social media platforms have become an effective channel for Malaysians to get a better understanding of their politicians.”

Echoing Johan, Taylor University’s School of Media and Communication senior lecturer Dr Benjamin Loh Yew Hoong said in recent years, people have shown preference for social media feeds to get information on politics rather than traditional media.

Loh added that during the pandemic, there were a few faces that were highlighted on media platforms, namely Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Khairy Jamaluddin, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“The Covid-19 period that started after the Sheraton Move was a point where the government went into a state where the National Security Council was put into effect. With the council in charge, all other ministers were given less media attention.

“Hence, communications for the government were being carried out by the council where they got an inordinate amount of airtime and immense public exposure, which solidified their image as household names,” Loh said.

Johan pointed out that such visibility and exposure for the ministers provided an advantage to their political careers.

“This is the world of politics and it is not just about what people expect of politicians and their performance. It is, sometimes, a question of acceptability, local issues and foreseeing people’s perceptions.”