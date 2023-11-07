Politicians should avoid spreading fake news: Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians should refrain from spreading fake news in the lead-up to the six state elections on Aug 12, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said.

The DAP national publicity secretary said there was a high likelihood of inaccurate and fake news circulating before the election.

“As politicians, we have to have principles. Don’t be the one who spreads fake news. This is also a reminder for myself.

“To all my friends out there, whether we belong to the same political party or not, we must remember that as elected representatives or politicians, we are all Malaysians. So don’t do anything that can ruin our beloved country,” she said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired on TV1 today.

The Election Commission had announced that Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

In the meantime, Teo said Malaysians could also play their role in preventing the spread of fake news to retain the spirit of unity in this country.

“I hope all Malaysians will join forces with us in the fight against fake news. We must not allow fake news to cause lasting harm to our unity. Despite any differences of opinion, they should not disrupt or damage our relationship with one another,” she said.

Teo said the multiracial society who have lived together for almost 66 years are proud to be Malaysians, and as such, they should uphold a patriotic spirit not just during National Day or National Month but at all times. - Bernama