Polling centres for six state polls, KT by-election closed, vote-tallying process begins

KUALA LUMPUR: All 3,190 polling centres for the state elections in six states and 41 others for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which were opened from 8 am today, were closed at 6 pm.

Depending on the number of voters, several centres began to close in stages from as early as 1 pm before polling ended at 6 pm.

Once the voting centres closed, all the ballot boxes were taken to the 186 vote tallying centres and the official results will be announced by the Election Commission tonight.

A total of 9,674,456 regular voters out of the 9,773,571 registered voters were eligible to vote in the six state elections today, which saw 570 candidates contesting a total of 245 seats in the state assemblies.

The Penang State Assembly has 40 seats, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan has 45.

Meanwhile, 122,160 regular voters in Kuala Terengganu were eligible to elect their new Member of Parliament at the by-election.

The by-election was called after the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 annulled the victory of Kuala Terengganu Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15) due to corrupt practices. - Bernama