Polling centres in six states, including for Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election open at 8 am today

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,190 polling centres with 17,048 voting channels will open from 8 am today in six states holding their state elections.

There will also be 41 polling centres, involving 217 polling channels, which will open at the same time for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election in Terengganu.

All the polling centres are scheduled to close at 6 pm.

The Electoral Roll used for the state elections in Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan contains 9,773,571 electors, consisting of 9,674,456 ordinary voters, 49,660 army members personnel and their spouses, 47,728 police and General Operations Force (PGA) personnel and their spouses and 1,727 overseas absentee voters.

Early voting for the state elections was held last Tuesday (Aug 8) involving 72,554 security personnel and their spouses with the total turnout in Kedah at 96.02 per cent, Terengganu (95.91 per cent), Selangor (95.87 per cent), Penang (95.01 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (94.05 per cent) and Kelantan (93.90 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will involve a total of 123,575 voters consisting of 122,160 ordinary voters, 35 soldiers and their spouses, 1,362 police personnel and 18 overseas absentee voters.

A total of 1,286 voters or 95.47 per cent of military and police personnel and their spouses went to the polls for early voting last Tuesday.

The state elections involve 40 seas in Penang, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan (45).

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27, which invalidated the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th General Election after finding that there had been corrupt practices. -Bernama