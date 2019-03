SEMENYIH: Polling in the Semenyih state by-election today closed at 5.30pm.

Polling had taken place in the 24 polling stations since 8am.

As of 4pm, 68% of the electorate had cast their ballots, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A total of 53,411 ordinary voters were eligible to vote today in the by-election, held following the death of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, on Jan 11.

The early voting process was carried out last Tuesday.

The official vote-tallying centre is the Seri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

The EC had said that the result of the by-election would be announced before 10pm.

The by-election was a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali of Pakatan Harapan (PH); Zakaria Hanafi of Barisan Nasional (BN); independent Kuan Chee Heng and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

It is the sixth by-election after the 14th general election (GE14) held in May 2018.

The previous by-elections were for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on Aug 4 last year); Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8 last year); Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13 last year) and Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (Jan 26 this year). — Bernama