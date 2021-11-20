Polling stream ordered to shut after voter confirmed Covid-19 positive

MALACCA: A voting stream at a polling station in Alor Gajah district here was closed temporarily after an individual was confirmed positive of Covid-19 after voting in the Malacca state election today.

Malacca Health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said the Covid-19 test result of the individual was received from a private laboratory after the voter had cast the ballot. The voter did not show any Covid-19 symptoms when voting.

“Upon being notified by the Melekek Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC), the Alor Gajah District Health Office (PKD) directed Election Commission (EC) officials at the polling centre to temporarily close high risk areas including the affected voting stream for a thorough disinfection process.

“The disinfection process was carried out with the cooperation of the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Alor Gajah PKD surveillance team was deployed to the polling centre concerned to ensure infection-control work was conducted in an orderly manner,” he said in a statement, here.

He said the EC had also taken immediate steps to open a new room to replace the affected voting stream with the use of new equipment.

He said the Malacca Health Department viewed the incident seriously and the Alor Gajah PKD was conducting further investigation, including tracing all close and social contacts of the patient.

Rusdi urged the public to refer to official statements from the Health Ministry and the Malacca Health Department regarding further developments.

Any enquiries on the matter can be directed to the Malacca Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 06-2345999 or email cprcmelaka@moh.gov.my.

-Bernama