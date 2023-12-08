Polls: Ahmad Yakob stepping down as Kelantan MB due to health factors

TUMPAT: Two-term Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today said he is stepping down from the post, which he held since May 6, 2013, due to health factors.

The State PAS commissioner, who is incumbent Pasir Pekan Assemblyman and defending the seat in this state election, said he had informed party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang of his health condition.

“I have a little slipped disc and also heart problems. So, if possible, I want to step down as Menteri Besar,” he told reporters after casting his vote at the polling station at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kampung Laut here today.

When asked about the new Menteri Besar candidate, Ahmad said three names would be submitted to the PAS president.

“ The (party) president will decide the name which will then be presented to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, for consent,” he added.

He said this when asked to comment on a statement by Abdul Hadi today that he (Ahmad) was stepping down as Kelantan Menteri Besar due to health factors.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement, said the PAS-Kelantan government is expected to have a new combination of Menteri Besar and Deputy Menteri Besar after this state election.

He said the new leadership combination would be a religious figure and a technocrat, subject to the mandate of the people and the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan. - Bernama