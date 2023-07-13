Polls: Amiruddin dismisses viral Selangor PKR candidate list

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) today denied the list of candidates for the Selangor state assembly which went viral on social media recently and described it as a move to lobby ahead of the state polls next month.

He said Selangor PKR’s list of candidates will only be finalised in the PKR Candidate Committee meeting on July 16 and 17.

“I do not know how these people knew of the list of candidates as each candidate selected has to be endorsed by the committee which will only be meeting on July 16 and 17.

“This is mere lobbying which happens when an election approaches but I emphatically denied the viral list,” he said when commenting on the issue recently.

He made the comments after officiating the BizClub networking programme, BizMatch Mega 2.0 at Dewan Raja Muda Musa, here today.

When asked about the number of seats that PKR Selangor will contest in this state election, Amirudin was tight-lipped and left it to the party’s top leaders to announce the matter.

“I’m not in the position to reveal (the list of seats), the seats (of other parties) can only be revealed by the central leadership. Although I’m the vice president, I’m not in a position to explain, maybe Rafizi (PKR deputy president) or Anwar (PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) can tell where the seats are,“ he said.

Amirudin who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman earlier said that the division of seats between PH and BN has been completed with more than 20 per cent of the 56 state assembly seats to be represented by BN while the rest will be contested by PH candidates consisting of PKR, DAP and Amanah parties.

In GE14, PH dominated Selangor by winning 51 seats, followed by BN and PAS with four and one seat respectively.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state election in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously with August 12 as voting day while the candidate nomination day is July 29 and early voting is on August 8. -Bernama