Polls: Anwar thanks voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has thanked all voters for fulfilling their responsibilities in the polls involving six states yesterday.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman stated in a post on his official Facebook that he will continue to cherish the support given to the Unity Government.

“Thank you to all the voters in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. I appreciate it and will not forget your support,“ he said.

The PH and Barisan Nasional coalition, under the Unity Government, was victorious in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang while Perikatan Nasional won Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu. - Bernama