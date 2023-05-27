Polls: Bersatu candidates from party’s wings

KOTA BHARU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will ensure that the party candidates contesting the upcoming six states’ elections are selected from its wings.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said this would include candidates from its youth wing, Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) and also the party’s women’s wing, Srikandi.

“However, we have yet to set a specific percentage. What is important is that we want to ensure that the candidates selected are of quality.

“When we form the government they will add value to the state government after the polls,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending an event related to the upcoming Kelantan state elections today, which was also attended by the state Bersatu chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor.

Commenting further, Ahmad Faizal said that Bersatu may field new faces who have never contested, in addition to experienced candidates who have served in the government.

He said that Bersatu is currently in the process of finalising the entire distribution of the seats of Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties, before announcing the candidates who will represent the party in the upcoming six states’ polls.-Bernama