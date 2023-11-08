Polls: Civil servants on duty at polling centres urged to remain neutral

CYBERJAYA: Civil servants on duty at polling centres for the six-state polls and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election tomorrow are advised to perform their tasks with integrity and dedication and to stay neutral.

Director General of Public Service (KPPA) Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed said he consistently emphasised that civil servants were non-partisan and should refrain from directly supporting any particular party.

“Carry out your responsibilities as civil servants with neutrality and impartiality. Insyallah, civil servants involved in the state elections can fulfil their duties efficiently and transparently,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting and attending a briefing on the final preparations for the state polls at the vote counting centre for the Dngkil state seat at Semarak Hall, Cyberjaya here today.

Also present were Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh and his deputy Dr Azmi Sharom, and EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

Zulkapli said the EC and civil servants's commitment will ensure the smooth conduct of the state polls and the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

There are three state seats in the Sepang Parliamentary constituency, namely Tanjong Sepat with 32,312 voters, Dengkil (93,932 voters), and Sungai Pelek (47,332 voters).

Tomorrow is the polling day for the State Elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election. -Bernama