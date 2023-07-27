Polls: David Marshel quits DAP, to stand as an independent in Perai

BUTTERWORTH: Kampung Jawa Autocity DAP branch chief David Marshel (pix) announced today that he had quit the party and will contest the Perai State Legislative Assembly seat as an independent candidate in the Aug 12 state polls.

Marshel, who was a councillor in the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and has been with the DAP for 15 years, said he submitted his resignation letter to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke yesterday.

“I support Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow although he will hold ceramah (political talks) for the DAP candidate in my constituency. I promise to support the Chief Minister,” Marshel, who tried to hold back his tears, told a media conference at the Perai State Legislative Assembly Service Office here today.

Among the incumbents and state executive council members not listed as candidates for the polls this time are Phee Boon Poh (Environment and Welfare); Chong Eng (Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs); Soon Lip Chee (Youth and Sports); Yeoh Soon Hin (Tourism and Creative Economy); and Deputy Chief Minister ll P. Ramasamy (Human Capital Development, Education, Science and Technology).

In the 14th general election (GE14), the DAP contested and won all 19 state seats in Penang. -Bernama