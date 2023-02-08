Polls: Do not sabotage party - Ahmad Zahid

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) reminded all party members not to sabotage the party and become a thorn in the flesh in the state election.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said that even though no official report has been received by the Disciplinary Board regarding the act, he does not want that to happen at all.

“So far, no official report has been received by the party Disciplinary Board and myself , as I am only giving an impression if there is sabotage in the party, it is a reminder to all members.

“But if there is a report, we don’t even need to call for an investigation, there is real evidence on social media, in video or audio recordings, for us to take action,“ he told reporters after attending the “Santai Bersama Rakyat” programme here on Aug 1.

He said this is the best time for all members to organise and mobilise the election machinery and attract support not only from BN staunch members but friends in Pakatan Harapan (PH) in addition to gaining the support of ‘fence sitting’ voters.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister reminded the opposition not to be selective in commenting on the issue of corruption in this state polls.

“I have my own guidelines and they are based on the Electoral Commission Act. Don’t use things like that to say this is corruption, but give money for swearing to vote for a party, is not bribery. So don’t practise ‘double standard’ on this matter,“ he said.

He was commenting on the statement of PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to create special guidelines for giving aid during elections by politicians.

It was in response to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s statement that there was no element of corruption in Ahmad Zahid’s speech in Terengganu last Friday. - Bernama