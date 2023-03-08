Polls: Don’t use manifesto as bait to fish for votes

According to statistics released by the Election Commission (EC), 523,578 voters aged between 18 and 39 in Terengganu will be going to the polls this time.

CHUKAI: Young voters, aged between 18 and 20 have become the focal point in the country’s political landscape ever since they first went out to vote in the Johor state elections in March last year, followed by the 15th general election (GE15), also last year.

And now, they are viewed as being capable of having a maximum impact in determining the winners of the Aug 12 state elections in Penang, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Candidates have come up with various plans and made all kinds of promises focusing on the needs of the young people in their manifestos.

Twenty-three-year-old Nur Akma Zahidi, a student of a public institution of higher learning, said every manifesto offered by the political parties contesting this time is basically very good, but she hoped that they won’t just be empty promises.

“We, youngsters, follow the development of political parties, especially via social media. I see that most of the manifestos touch on the topic of and fight for the rights of young people.

“But it also makes me question whether all these manifestos can be implemented because they all seem too good to be true. My hope is that the political parties involved do not use it as a bait to fish for our votes,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old vocational college student here, Daniel Amsyar Ahmad Daud, openly stated that he would support the party that can make the voice of young people heard as he believes that a very good support system was needed to develop their careers due to the current challenging economic situation.

“Political parties must be honest with their manifestos. When I vote, my hope is that what has been promised can be implemented. They must remember, young voters are getting smarter, if they are not fulfilled, it’s not impossible for us to ‘punish’ them in the coming state elections,” he said.

Twenty-two-year-old Muhammad Hasni Muhd Hazimin, meanwhile, said he had difficulty looking for a job after obtaining his certificate recently and hoped that political parties promising to create job opportunities in Terengganu will be able to keep their word.

“It’s quite a struggle to look for jobs now. So happened that this election season many political parties are making all kinds of promises, including creating job opportunities. My hope is that they are sincere in wanting to help young people in this matter and not just out to get our votes,” he said.

The Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) previously launched its election manifesto containing five main thrusts, including focusing on the development and empowerment of youth, including teenagers, in the state.

Among (the initiatives) offered in the manifesto is a training scheme for graduates of institutions of higher learning (IPT) with an allowance of RM1,500 per month for degree holders and RM1,200 per month for diploma holders for a year. They will also be placed in government departments and private or state government-owned companies for a year.

PAS, meanwhile, announced 10 initiatives, including providing a RM5 million Youth Entrepreneur Grant Fund and interest-free loans for purchasing motorcycles up to a maximum of RM4,000.

According to statistics released by the Election Commission (EC), 523,578 voters aged between 18 and 39 in Terengganu will be going to the polls this time.

A total of 64,264 voters aged 18-20; 218,414 are aged 21-29; and the rest are aged 30-39.

According to the breakdown of the State Legislative Assembly constituencies, Air Putih has the most number of young voters (26,014), followed by Batu Buruk (22,406) and Alur Limbat (20,905).

In the 14th general election, BN lost after securing just 10 state seats while PAS easily won 22 out of the total of 32 seats.-Bernama