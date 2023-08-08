Polls: Early voting centres open at 8am

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 260 early voting centres involving 377 channels for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections simultaneously opened from 8 this morning.

Also opened are three early voting centres at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the electoral roll used for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election is the latest register of voters updated as of June 21, 2023.

It involves 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel with their respective spouses in the six states involved in the elections.

Meanwhile, 1,362 police personnel and 35 military personnel, with their spouses, are involved in the early voting process for the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

All early voting centres are scheduled to be closed in stages according to their locations.

The EC set Aug 12 as the polling day and the campaigning period is set for 14 days starting from the day of nomination and will end at 11.59 pm Aug 11. - Bernama