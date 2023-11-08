Polls : EC advises voters to follow recommended voting times

PUTRAJAYA: Ahead of polling day for the six-state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election tomorrow, the Election Commission (SPR) has advised voters to follow the recommended voting times and not wait until the very last minute.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said electors are advised to visit https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03- 8892 7018/ 7218/ 7124 or download the MySPR Semak application to get details on their polling centre, polling stream and number.

“Voters are advised not to hand over their identity cards to other parties except for the election officials on duty,“ he said in a statement today.

Tomorrow, Aug 12 is the state polls for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Ikmalrudin said a total of 9,674,456 voters are expected to cast their ballots in the six state elections while 122,160 voters are eligible to vote in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Overall, a total of 17,048 voting streams will be available at 3,190 polling centres in all 245 state constituencies in the six states, while for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, 217 voting streams are available at 41 polling centres.

He said 153,760 workers will handle the voting process in the six states, while 1,995 workers will be involved in the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

Ikmalrudin said although voters are advised to go out to vote according to the recommended time they could still cast their ballot whenever it is convenient between 8 am to 6 pm, or according to the polling centre gazetted time.

He reminded that the use of mobile phones is prohibited at the polling streams and voters will be asked to leave their mobile phone at a designated area after receiving the ballot paper and to collect it when they are done.

He said the secrecy of the ballot should always be maintained.

Voters, candidates and election workers who wish to enter the polling centres are prohibited from wearing shirts/hats/face masks or carrying materials that have the name/symbol/picture of political parties or candidates, or any campaign material which may display or connote any campaign tagline, slogan or emblem.

He said voters who are Covid-19 positive are advised to contact the district health officer (PKD) directly to obtain further information to facilitate their voting process.

He reminded employers to give their employees reasonable time to go out to vote as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Any voter or individual who fails to comply with the stipulated provisions may be prevented from entering the polling centre by election staff.

“EC hopes that all parties comply with the laws, regulations and election ethics to ensure the election process can be conducted smoothly and that public order would not be undermined. Any violation of laws may be subject to action,“ Ikmalrudin said. -Bernama