Polls: EC expects voter turnout to exceed 85%

CYBERJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is expecting voter turnout in the elections in six states and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election tomorrow (Aug 12) to exceed 85 per cent, said its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix).

He said that the total percentage estimated, if it happened, would exceed the turnout recorded in the 15th General Election (GE15), in November last year, which was 74.7 per cent.

He also called on all registered voters to fulfil their responsibilities for the sake of the country, and advised them not to hand over their identity cards to anyone they don't know, other than EC staff for verification purposes.

“We (EC), together with the security team, are prepared to deal with any problems. Hence, don't worry and go out to vote as usual,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters, after attending a briefing on the final preparation of the official vote tallying centre at Semarak Hall Cyberjaya, for the Dengkil state seat, here today.

Tomorrow (Aug 12) is polling day for state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, and for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Abdul Ghani said the EC has proposed voting times to avoid congestion at polling stations, and reminded voters not to rush to polling centres early in the morning, as they are open from 8 am to 6 pm.

He added that the preparations at all polling stations, for the six-state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, in terms of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other equipment were going well, and no untoward things were reported thus far. -Bernama