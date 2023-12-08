Polls: Favourable weather at most areas in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The weather this morning was reported to be sunny and favourable in most areas in six states holding state polls when polling centres opened at 8 am.

Voters in the states, namely Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, took advantage of the good weather to head out to the polls early before voting stations opened.

Also held today is polling for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Over 9.67 million registered voters are eligible to vote in the six-state elections to elect members of their respective state legislative assemblies for the next five years.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds until 10 am today in several areas in four states, including Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, MetMalaysia said the affected areas were Seremban and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan; and Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor.

According to MetMalaysia, a warning is issued when there are signs of impending thunderstorms with rain intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that are expected to occur for more than an hour.

“A thunderstorm warning is a short-term warning that is valid for a period not exceeding six hours for a single issuance,” it said. -Bernama