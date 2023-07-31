Polls: Gender not sole determining factor in electing leaders

SEREMBAN: The state elections that will take place in six states on Aug 12 will allow Malaysians to elect the representatives of their choice, regardless of gender.

Trader Zulkifli Hidayat Yusril, 39, shared that gender would not be the ultimate determining factor in who he votes for, as he is more focused on their personality and how the candidate approaches and understands voters.

“I have no problem (about the gender), as long as they are sincere, they understand our plight... because there are those who don’t care after winning,” he told Bernama today.

Abdul Hamid Baharom, 77, said candidates needed to have educated backgrounds as knowledgeable leaders would benefit their communities and they needed to always have new ideas for the people’s progress.

Private sector employee, Aufa Mardhiah Amir Hamzah, 27, meanwhile said that women leaders were not just to fill quotas but candidates should be those with integrity and had good and convincing manifestos.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Juasseh, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid was confident that her 15 years of political experience would empower women and rural communities and she was focused on infrastructure, internet coverage and youth development as main issues.

“This is the first time I’m standing in Juasseh, I’m confident if we win and we’re still under the Unity Government, many programmes can be done to develop rural communities,” the 52-year-old, who will be taking on former Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith of Perikatan Nasional (PN), said.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Paroi, Norwani Ahmat said the duty of a leader did not depend on their gender while fellow PH candidate for Bukit Kepayang, Nicole Tan hoped that voters would evaluate her based on her track record as an assemblyman and as a state executive councillor.

“I want to be an example and a reference point for other women, my hope is that more women in the state will be involved in politics or other fields of their interest,” she said.

A total of 36 state seats are being contested in Negeri Sembilan, with seven women candidates, four from PH, one from BN and two from PN. -Bernama