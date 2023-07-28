Polls: Kelantan PKR MPN secretary PH candidate for Tanjong Mas

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan PKR Leadership Council (MPN) secretary Zinda Khalil Sastro Hassan has been named the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Tanjong Mas seat in the coming state election.

Kelantan MPN deputy chairman Syed Mohd Alidustur Syed Mohd Zain said the council was informed of the decision by the PH central leadership yesterday.

“The Central Election Committee (JPRP) has requested the candidate to provide the necessary documents and he is expected to receive the letter of appointment at a programme with the PKR president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) in Terengganu today,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Kelantan PH chairman Muhammad Husain was leaving to the central leadership to decide on the candidate for the Tanjong Mas seat.

The initial agreement was for Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to contest the seat, but the plan changed when Amanah was given the Kota Lama seat.

In the coming state election, PH, comprising Amanah and PKR, will contest 14 out of 45 seats in the Kelantan state assembly, while PH’s allies, Barisan Nasional (BN), will field candidates in 31 seats.-Bernama