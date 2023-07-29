Polls: Last minute changes in candidates normal - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says that the last-minute change in Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates contesting in the state polls is a normal process.

The PH chairman said the changes involving candidates from his party (PKR) would be carried out after seeing that there is a need to do so.

“We (PH) have three changes (at the last minute), one in Kota Damansara (Selangor) and also in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said when met by reporters after having breakfast at a restaurant in Ampang Jaya here.

The Prime Minister, who is also the PKR president, however, did not share the details of which state seats in Kelantan and Terengganu were involved in the last-minute change.

He said this when asked about the last-minute change of PKR candidates in the Kota Damansara state seat which was announced by the party’s vice-president who is also Selangor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, late last night.

Anwar said that for the Kota Damansara state seat, the change involved Aidi Amin Yazid, who was previously announced as a candidate, was replaced by the Selangor Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim.

“For Kota Damansara (seat), he (Izuan) is the Selangor AMK chief, and we (PKR) do not have an AMK candidate in Selangor, so I think it is appropriate to consider fielding him as a candidate and I hope he is welcomed by all,“ he said. -Bernama