Polls: Majority of varsity students will be able to vote

KUALA BERANG: The majority of higher education institution (IPT) students have the opportunity to fulfill their responsibilities as voters in the six state elections on Aug 12 as most universities would have finished holding their examinations by then.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this was because most of the students would already be back in their respective hometowns after completing their exams.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also UMNO vice president, said only two universities were reported to be facing constraints during that period, but it would not affect the students as no classes or tests would be conducted on polling day which is a Saturday.

“Now students are undergoing exams. By polling day most universities would have finished their exams, the students will be on holiday...back in their respective hometowns and villages,” he said when met by reporters after launching Barisan Nasional (BN) Hulu Terengganu’s election machinery here last night .

Previously, the media reported that Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) and Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) were among the universities that were affected by the election date being set on Aug 12 by the Election Commission (EC for the six state elections).

The presidents of the Student Representatives Councils (MPP) of both universities were reported as saying that UUM will begin examinations from the end of this month until the middle of August, while UMP will hold new enrollment for the university’s diploma level studies during the elections.

The six states involved in the Aug 12 elections are Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

Terengganu will also be having a by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentar seat on the same date. - Bernama