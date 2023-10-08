Polls: Mischief of placing, hurling pig heads in Kuala Pilah reported

SEREMBAN: Police received two reports on mischiefs during the state election campaign following incidents of placing and hurling pig heads at two locations in Kuala Pilah near here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the first incident occurred at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) operations centre for Juasseh constituency at about 7.45 am.

The second report received took place in front of the house of PN Senaling campaign manager and Kuala Pilah PN information chief in Kampung Sawah Lebar Seberang,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the cases are being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 4A (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Amran advised the people not to speculate as they could cause confusion and annoyance of the community which could affect police investigation.

Members of the public with information could contact the Kuala Pilah police headquarters at 06-4842999 or the nearest police station, he added.

Earlier, the media reported that the party’s machinery staff were shocked at the discovery of a pig head placed on the flag of the alliance in front of the operation centre and another hurled into the residence of an officer yesteday morning. - Bernama