Polls: More than 15 pct voter turnout as at 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: The voter turnout for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election stood slightly above 15 per cent at 9am.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Kelantan recorded the highest percentage of 23 per cent, followed by Kedah and Penang, at 22 per cent each while Terengganu at 20 per cent.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 19 per cent; Selangor 17 per cent; while the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary by-election recorded 16 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 260 early voting centres involving 377 channels for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections simultaneously opened from 8 this morning.

Also opened are three early voting centres at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election. - Bernama