Polls: More than 80 pct early voter turnout in four states as at 1 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Four states involved in the six-state elections recorded more than 80 per cent of early voter turnout as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission (EC).

It said that Terengganu had the highest percentage at 85 per cent, followed by Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan at 83 per cent each, and Kedah with 81 per cent.

Penang recorded 80 per cent; Selangor 78 per cent; while the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary by-election recorded 80 per cent early voter turnout.

Early voting for the six-state elections involves 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel and their spouses.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Terengganu by-election early voting involves 1,362 policemen and 35 military personnel along with their spouses.

A total of 260 early voting centres involving 377 channels for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections opened at 8 am today.

Also opened were three early voting centres for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters.-Bernama