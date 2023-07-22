Polls: Muda announces final candidate list

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will have 20 candidates in total contesting in the state elections next month.

Its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the candidates will be fielded in four states, adding that the last 10 of its total number of candidates were named today.

“This is our candidate line up, young and energetic, professionals... (with) 50 per cent of them women,” he said in a media conference to unveil the candidates here today.

At the event, Muda announced six candidates for the Selangor polls, namely Aida Nazeera Abd Rahman who will be contesting the Taman Templer seat, Noor Faralisa Redzuan (Pandan Indah) and Abe Lim (Bandar Utama).

Also named as candidates were T. Kalyana Rajasekaran (Bukit Gasing), Azad Akhbar Khan (Kota Anggerik) and Zayd Shaukat Ali (Subang Jaya).

In Penang, the candidates are H. Vikneswary (Perai) and Lee Kim Noor (Batu Uban), while in Negeri Sembilan, the party will be represented by Ahmad Qusyairi Abdull Rahman for the Temiang seat and Muhammad Noriswan Ishak in Repah.

With the announcement today, Muda will have 14 candidates contesting in Selangor, three in Penang, two in Negeri Sembilan and one candidate in Terengganu.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama