Polls: Muda contesting candidates to declare assets soon - Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) candidates contesting in the Aug 12 state elections will be declaring their assets soon, party president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said.

He said assets declaration is compulsory for all Muda members contesting in the elections.

“In order for them (party members) to even get the form from the president to be nominated as candidates, they are required to declare their assets first,” he said.

Previously, Muda announced it will field 20 candidates in the polls in four states, namely 14 candidates in Selangor, three in Penang, two in Negeri Sembilan and one in Terengganu.

The Election Commission set the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama