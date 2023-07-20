Polls: Muda unveils manifesto, takes realistic approach

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance Party (Muda) has taken a realistic approach in its election manifesto, which is also known as the Muda Black Paper II, for next month’s state polls.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the manifesto, launched today, is an idea, solution and proposal for improvement to any party that will lead the state governments.

“Muda must be realistic, this is the idealism we want to share because it is impossible for MUDA to take over any state as we are not even contesting 10 per cent of the total seats, so we want to outline the ideas and suggestions for improvements that can be highlighted.

“Muda will highlight this (manifesto) as our solution, so if we are in the State Legislative Assembly and become the voice of the people and, as I said we do not have the numbers to form the government, but we have ideas and improvements that we can propose,” he said at the launch of the Muda Manifesto at its main operations room here today.

He said its manifesto this time highlights four main points that emphasise the reform of administrative institutions at the state level in line with the agenda of ‘New Politics’ by the party, namely Pro-people, Transparent and Inclusive; a voice for the youth; digitalisation of the economy and government services; and environmental protection.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama