Polls: No Umno, DAP logo on ballot papers - Ahmad Maslan

PUTRAJAYA: There will be no Umno or DAP logo on the ballot papers in the upcoming elections in six states, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Pontian Member of Parliament said that only two major coalitions will contest the state elections, namely Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I just want to make it clear to voters out there that there is no Umno logo or DAP logo in the upcoming state elections because we are contesting as a group under the Unity Government,” he told reporters after launching the Sustainable Investment Standards (SIS) document today.

Ahmad was previously reported asking Umno members to vote for DAP candidates in their respective constituencies in the upcoming polls, to strengthen the Unity Government.

Six states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang - will be involved in the upcoming elections. - Bernama