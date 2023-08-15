Polls: PAS may file election petition in several constituencies - Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will analyse the results and reports related to the outcome of the state elections in a number of constituencies said the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said the party has not discounted the possibility of filing an election petition soon over the results in some constituencies but did not disclose the numbers or the constituencies in question.

“PAS believes in a peace, clean and organised election process because these are vital for the people and the country which propagate matured and democratic politics.

“It is also a bench mark to see the preparedness to accept the voice and desire of the people in choosing their representative, although the decision made might not favour us,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

In the just concluded state elections held in six states, Perikatan Nasional (PN) managed to retain three states that were under their control, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu after winning 32 seats in Terengganu, 43 in Kelantan and 33 of the 36 seats in Kedah.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition retained Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

Takiyuddin said PAS and PN are committed to continue the agenda of serving the people in the three states under the PN administration.

“At the same time, PAS will be a responsible opposition by being constructive in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan which comes under the administration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said. - Bernama