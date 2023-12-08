Polls: PAS retains Terengganu with two-thirds majority - EC

KUALA LUMPUR; PAS has won the Terengganu state election after securing a two-thirds majority based on the official Election Commission (EC) data.

As of 10.20 pm, PAS had won 24 out of the total of 32 seats contested to retain power in the state.

Among the earliest results announced was for the Ru Redang seat which saw PAS vice-president and also the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar securing 20,927 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaimi Sulaiman, who obtained 3,641 votes.

The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 28 after getting the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

In the 14th general election in 2018, PAS formed the state government after winning 22 out of the 32 state seats while BN won 10 seats.