Polls: Penang cops open 20 investigation papers

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police received 20 police reports regarding the misuse of identity cards on polling day on Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police opened 20 investigation papers regarding the incidents under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The situation led to 20 individuals not being allowed by the Election Commission (EC) to vote on Saturday after their identity cards were used by other parties.

“Investigations are ongoing,” he told a press conference here today.

Khaw also said that throughout the state election campaign beginning July 29, Penang police received 87 reports involving various offences.

He said from these, police are investigating 42 cases and opened two inquiry papers, all of which are still under further investigation, adding that there have been no arrests so far. - Bernama