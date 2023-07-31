Polls: Penang cops receive three reports on vandalism of party flags, poles

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have received three reports in connection with the vandalism of political party flags and poles from Saturday (July 29) until midnight (early July 31) during the state election campaigning period.

Penang contingent police headquarters media spokesman for the state polls, SAC W. Pusphanathan said his team had opened three investigation papers involving the cases reported in the districts of Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Barat Daya.

“So far no arrests have been made and investigations are underway. All cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief,” he told a press conference here today.

He said that since the start of the state election campaigning period, Penang police have approved a total of 107 permits for the parties to hold ceramah (political talks) and no permit application has been rejected.

He also advised political parties to apply for permits for ceramah earlier so that there will be no problems with approvals and avoid a clash of locations with other parties.

Pusphanathan, who is also head of the Penang Department for Crime Prevention and Community Safety, said police have so far not received any reports related to offences that touch on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues. -Bernama