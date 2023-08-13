POLLS: PH-BN, PN capture three states each

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), which are cooperating for the first time in electoral battles, captured three states - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang - in state polls yesterday.

In fact, the PH-BN alliance scored a landslide victory in Negeri Sembilan, winning 31 of the 36 seats up for grabs.

The PH-BN unity pact also won by a two-thirds majority in Penang, capturing 29 of the 40 seats contested, while in Selangor they retained control by winning 34 of the 56 seats on offer.

On the other hand, Perikatan Nasional (PN), which comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, retained power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

For the first time, PN, contesting under the PAS logo, made a clean sweep of the 32 seats in Terengganu. -Bernama