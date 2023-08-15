Polls: PH’s election machinery lodges police report over vote tally for Sungai Kandis seat

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election machinery for the Sungai Kandis seat today lodged a police report over an alleged dubious vote count for the constituency in the state election two days ago.

The machinery’s representative, Shaari Abdul Malik, said he lodged the report on behalf of PH’s candidate for the seat, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters at 3.56 pm.

He claimed that there were doubts about the tallying process at the voting centres in the constituency, including a discrepancy over the number of unreturned ballot papers.

“Even though we lost by 167 votes, it is still considered a big doubt because all the votes that were stated were not put in the ballot box. Following that, we lodged a police report and (will file) a petition for further action,“ he told reporters here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim when contacted said the report had been received and it would be referred to the Election Commission for further action.

Previously, the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance was reported to be considering filing election petitions to annul the results of several seats won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Selangor polls on Aug 12.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said among them were the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil seats where the winning majority was low, and that he was informed that several matters could be considered for the petitions.

The three-cornered clash for the Sungai Kandis seat was won by PN candidate Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad, who garnered 28,926 votes defeating Mohd Zawawi (28,759 votes) and Afriena Shaqira Sariff from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) with 1,341 votes. - Bernama