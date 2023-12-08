Polls: Police received 42 reports on identity cards being misused by others - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have received 42 police reports in six states holding their state elections today as of 6 pm over allegations that identity cards have been used by other individuals to cast votes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Selangor had the most reports with 16, followed by Kedah (nine), Penang (eight), Terengganu (five), Negeri Sembilan (three), and Kelantan (one).

“We expect more police reports about the misuse of identity cards following the end of voting at 6 pm,” he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman tonight.

The cases are being investigated under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954, he said, adding that the police will be calling witnesses and complainants soon to complete the investigation papers.

Razarudin said that police also received six other reports, including unsealed boxes in Penang, an individual unsatisfied that their right finger was dipped with ink, printing fake ballot papers and wearing clothes with political party symbols at polling centres.

“The police will leave the case of the unsealed ballot box to the Election Commission for further action,” he said.

Razarudin described political party supporters as being matured as there were no police reports lodged over rioting, assault or arson by them throughout the campaign period and polling day.

“We have only received reports involving election offences and not crime,” he said, as he thanked police personnel who have been on duty throughout the election period for ensuring safety and public order.

On the actions of a political party supporter trespassing into a police station in Kelantan, he said that it was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties.

“The Integrity and Standards Compliance Department will also conduct an investigation if there is any wrongdoing by police personnel on duty during the incident,” he added.

A video recording of the incident, showing a man on a motorcycle wearing clothing bearing the flag of a political party being assaulted by several men in front of a police district headquarters in an East Coast state went viral recently. - Bernama