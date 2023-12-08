Polls: Smooth, orderly voting process at polling centres in Selangor

KAJANG: The voting process at several polling centres for the state election here today is running smoothly so far without any untoward incidents, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He visited several polling stations to ensure the voting process proceeded smoothly and in compliance with the law.

Ayob Khan arrived at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bandar Baru Bangi at 8.15 am, accompanied by Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, before going to polling centres at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Perimbun, Cheras and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.

He also inspected special voting channels for the elderly at the polling centres to ensure that the facilities were in satisfactory condition.

A Bernama check at SK Bandar Baru Bangi found that voters began lining up to cast their ballots as early as 7 am, well before the polling station opened at 8 am.

All voters were observed following the instructions of Election Commission (EC) officers at the polling centre and giving priority to the elderly.

At SMK Perimbun, Cheras, a polling centre for the Balakong state seat, the EC is providing two buggies to facilitate the movement of voters, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities.

In KEDAH, as of 10 am, the voting process for the state polls is also proceeding smoothly and under control, without any incident.

State police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said a total of 7,160 police officers and personnel had been deployed to ensure that the voting process at 645 polling centres, involving 2,849 channels statewide, runs smoothly.

“The public is advised to follow the instructions of the police officers on duty to ensure a smooth voting process.

“All voters are also prohibited from holding any parades near polling and counting centres and from engaging in any actions that could undermine security and public order,” he told reporters after inspecting the voting process for the Suka Menanti state seat.

He said throughout the campaigning period from July 29 until yesterday, the police received 277 reports on election-related offences, of which 30 investigation papers were opened and four individuals were arrested. -Bernama