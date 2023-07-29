Polls: Sunny at most nomination centres, rainy weather in Alor Setar

KUALA LUMPUR: The weather early this morning is reported to be sunny and favourable at most nomination centre locations for the six state elections today.

Among the areas reported to be sunny are Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor, Selangor; Pasir Mas, Gua Musang and Tumpat (Kelantan); Sik (Kedah) and Sikamat (Negeri Sembilan).

However, it was raining at several areas in Alor Setar, Kedah from 7.45am today.

In Kijal, Terengganu the weather is reported to be cloudy, overcast and windy.

The Election Commission (EC) workers and security teams were seen to gather as early as 7am for a briefing on their duties before the nomination centres open at 9am.

Apart from party supporters of the candidates who are contesting, several media representatives were already present at the nomination centres to cover the event. -Bernama